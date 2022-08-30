'This government is morally abhorrent to us': Local reaction to accelerated LTC legislation
On Monday, the Progressive Conservative government passed a motion to advance Bill 7 without pubic hearings.
The proposed bill ‘More Beds, Better Care Act’ would allow hospital patients awaiting long-term care to be transferred to a home without their consent.
The Ford government has said that the legislation will free up acute care beds in hospitals.
Peter Bergmanis with the London Health Coalition tells CTV News London, “The Ford government has a lot of connections with the for-profit long-term care homes. It seems more like the ulterior motive here is to push people who don’t belong in a LTC home into one that isn’t their choice.”
Bergmanis said he isn’t confident in Premier Doug Ford’s ability to handle health care over the last few years.
“Mr. Ford has a record that he is unable to manage health care in Ontario,” says Bergmanis.
While those who have worked on the frontlines don’t believe Bill 7 is a solution.
“Potentially we could see people going to long-term care facilities outside their communities, which is not good for anyone,” says Lisa Tucker, President of Unifor Local 302.
She adds, “Usually seniors in LTC feel like they’ve already been dumped there, now you’re going to take them somewhere where they may have limited access to family, that’s not fair.”
Ford has recently asked the federal government for more funding for health care to deal with significant staff shortages.
“He thinks the government at the federal level should come bail him out yet again,” Bergmanis says.
Bill 7 — impacting the Health Care Consent Act and Fixing Long-Term Care Act — was introduced Aug. 18 and was debated two days last week after a second reading.
The plan is expected to be ready for the lieutenant governor’s signature by Thursday.
— With files from CTV News Nothern Ontario's Chelsea Papineau
