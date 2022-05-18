'There is kindness out there': local woman reunited with stolen polar bear statue

Nancy Allen hugs Brenda Hill on May 18, 2022 after Hill helped Allen reunite with her bear statue that was stolen from her front garden last week. (Lisa Clifford/CTV News London) Nancy Allen hugs Brenda Hill on May 18, 2022 after Hill helped Allen reunite with her bear statue that was stolen from her front garden last week. (Lisa Clifford/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver