LONDON, ONT -- In the wake of losing four students in the deadly plane crash in Iran, Western University hosted a vigil Wednesday to honour those who lost their lives.

The gathering at Western’s International and Graduate Affairs Building also allowed grieving students to connect with counsellors and get whatever supports they may need.

Ghazal Nourian, Milad Nahavandi, Hadis Hayatdavoudi, ad Sajedeh Saraeian were killed along with 172 other passengers aboard Ukrainian Airlines Flight PS752 when it crashed just outside of Tehran Iran.

“Their premature deaths are devastating to us, and to the wider London community. Indeed across Canada and other nations,” said Western University President Alan Shepard.

Many who knew the four students were in attendance and lamented the loss of the potential these students had to offer.

Professor Sorhab Robani was a supervisor for Milad Nahavandi and revealed that he had gone home to Iran to deliver some exciting news.

“He had managed to get visas for his parents to come, for the first time, to come and visit in the summer,” said Robani.

Also addressing the vigil was Jina Kim, President of Western’s Society of Graduate Students and Mayor Ed Holder who says more will be done to honour the students.

Flags across the University were lowered to half-mast in honour of the four.

For any students needing supports Western has released an information sheet on where they can obtain various services.

With reporting from CTV's Gerry Dewan.