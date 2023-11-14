'The world will never forget what happened to my sister': Project remembers missing and murdered Indigenous women
It’s been 26 years since Mary Lou Smoke got a horrible phone calling telling her something had happened to her sister.
“I said, ‘I’ll never let the world forget what happened to my sister Debbie,’” said Smoke, whose sister was found dead in her room at Gerrard and Sherbourne in Toronto on July 29, 1997.
Debbie Ann Sloss-Clarke is one of more than 4,000 missing Indigenous women and children over the past 30 years.
“Each of them was a sister, daughter, mother, auntie, grandmother or friend to somebody,” said Smoke. “We are all human beings and everyone has to remember that.”
Now, they will be remembered through a new project by The Canadian Library.
“The Canadian library (TCL) is an art installation that was created to help start really important conversations and to share the true history of Canada,” said Shanta Sundarason, the founder of TCL.
A new project by The Canadian Library places the names of missing and murdered Indigenous women on the spine of books. (Brent Lale/CTV News London) While leading about the true history of Canada, Sundarason started to learn about what she said is a “lack of support from the government and law enforcement.”
“If a non-Indigenous person goes missing, within hours, they'll there'll be an alert for them, especially for a child,” said Sundarason
Now, she has created a way to immortalize all those who have been lost.
“We've gone to all the Indigenous businesses that we could find across Canada and purchase Indigenous fabrics for them and we've covered all the books,” Sundarason said.
She added, “Then we've placed the names of various missing and murdered Indigenous women with gold letters on the spines of the books. So the books basically represent that this person has a story and they will be remembered. Some of the books don’t have a name, and those represent those who have not been found.”
At the end of a ceremony at the London Public Library, Smoke was presented with her own book.
It has a bear on the cover to represent Bear Clan, and a raspberry covering to represent the Raspberry Moon — the month when her sister was killed.
A display of photos of Mary Lou Smoke and her sister Debbie Ann Sloss-Clarke, who was murdered in Toronto in 1997. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)It also has her sister’s name on the spine.
“This is going to have a special place in my house because I’ll be showing it to people and reading it,” said Smoke. “It really means a lot to me because I said I'll never let the world forget what happened to my sister Debbie and there she is.”
Spearheaded by Western University Libraries, the local initiative in London and Middlesex County includes a collaboration between eight libraries, each hosting their own micro galleries.
The locations include Western University’s Weldon Library, the FIMS Graduate Library at Western, London Public Library’s Central Library, Beryl Ivey Library at Brescia University College, Huron University College Library, Cardinal Carter Library at King's University College, Fanshawe College’s Learning Library Commons, and the Middlesex County Library’s Coldstream Branch.
The books will remain in those libraries until February, when they will be collaborated into a permanent art installation.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Israeli military forces raid Gaza's largest hospital in operation against Hamas
The Israeli military raided Gaza's largest hospital early Wednesday, conducting what it called a "precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area" of the facility, which has been the site of a standoff with the ruling militant group.
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade during U.K. game
Police in England arrested a man Tuesday on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson, whose neck was cut by a skate during a game.
Canadian military veteran who criticized COVID-19 vaccine mandate pleads guilty
A former Canadian soldier who protested the federal government's COVID-19 vaccine requirements is facing a maximum punishment of dismissal with disgrace after pleading guilty in a military court Tuesday.
Struggling to meet the need: Hundreds of schools on the waiting list for a school meal program
Across the country, millions of families are struggling to put food on the table. Breakfast clubs are doing their best to fill the growing need and make sure children have access to what's often called the most important meal of the day.
Trudeau rebuked by Netanyahu after urging 'maximum restraint' to protect civilians
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rebuked his Canadian counterpart on social media late Tuesday, after Justin Trudeau urged Israel to protect civilian life in the brutal war it is waging on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
World's 'most dangerous' bird captured swimming to Australian beach
A giant cassowary was captured swimming in the ocean and emerging onto the shores of Queensland, Australia.
Concussion researchers celebrate new 'transformational' research program
A new research program involving experts from Canadian and American universities will identify indicators used to track concussion recovery and will use cutting-edge assessment technology to help track the diagnosis, treatment and management of concussions across the patient spectrum.
NASA astronauts lost a bag of tools in space. Here's how to spot it
NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara were conducting a spacewalk outside of the International Space Station on Nov. 1 when a bag of tools drifted away from them and into space. The bag is now in orbit around Earth, and you might be able to spot it with a pair of binoculars.
Global Affairs confirms death of Canadian in Israel, says only one Canadian still missing
Following the confirmation of Canadian peace activist Vivian Silver’s death, Global Affairs Canada now says only one Canadian is still missing amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge, Ont. magic mushroom dispensary raided and shut down by police
Police raided a magic mushroom dispensary in Cambridge, Ont. on Tuesday, just weeks after it first opened on King Street.
-
SIU says OPP officers won’t be charged for using anti-riot weapon in July incident
Brant County OPP officers won’t face charges for firing an anti-riot weapon at a 46-year-old man, the Special Investigations Unit has decided after looking into the incident.
-
Home, being pulled by a tractor, goes into the ditch
Drivers are being asked to avoid Cockshutt Road, just south of Brantford, after a home being pulled by tractor ended up in a ditch.
Windsor
-
Murder charge laid after Southdale Drive stabbing leaves one woman dead
A man is facing a murder charge after a stabbing in the Remington Park area Tuesday morning left one woman dead.
-
'A heavily biased expert is no expert at all': Prosecutor asks jury to dismiss key defence witness in terrorism trial of London man
Crown Attorney Fraser Ball has started his closing remarks in the ongoing terrorism trial happening in Windsor, Ont.
-
Defence asks jury to consider manslaughter in London, Ont. terror attack
The defence for Nathaniel Veltman has presented their closing statements to a Windsor, Ont. jury. Christopher Hicks spent a little over an hour Tuesday morning outlining their defence for Veltman.
Barrie
-
Ont. man accused of break-in and violent assault granted bail
A man charged with attempted murder following what police say was a violent break-in last month in Shelburne is out on bail after his father pledged $100,000 to get him out of jail.
-
'Is it really necessary?' Barrie business owner weighs in on new labour legislation
New labour legislation that includes banning pay deductions for dining and dashing and unpaid trial shifts surprised Kent Smith, owner of Michael and Marion's restaurant and the Side Door Bar in Barrie.
-
Alleged road rage results in charges for Innisfil man
Police arrested a driver accused of running another vehicle off the road and causing a two-vehicle collision in a case of road rage.
Northern Ontario
-
Funeral for woman found murdered in Sudbury woods
After the body of Carol Fournier, 40, was found in a wooded area of Sudbury last week, she is being laid to rest in a funeral service in Timmins on Tuesday.
-
Ontario to ban unpaid trial shifts and revise restaurant tipping rules
Ontario is set to explicitly prohibit unpaid trial shifts for workers in the restaurant and hospitality sector with additional regulations on restaurant tipping.
-
Northwestern Ont. man jailed at least 15 years for murdering his brother
A northern Ontario man who stabbed his much younger stepbrother to death must serve at least 15 years in prison, a judge has ruled.
Ottawa
-
Another test for city's recreation bookings Tuesday night
There will be another test Tuesday night for the city of Ottawa's winter recreation bookings.
-
Ottawa driver with anti-gay bumper sticker pulled over for unfit vehicle
The Ottawa Police pulled over and towed a vehicle displaying a homophobic bumper sticker in Ottawa's west-end on Monday for a litany of traffic violations.
-
Sens fan gets his Dodge Ram stolen from Canadian Tire Centre parking lot
The owner of a Dodge Ram says his car was stolen from the Canadian Tire Centre last week.
Toronto
-
'Walked the talk': Canadian peace activist killed in Hamas attack remembered
The close friend of a Canadian peace activist who was killed during Hamas’s October 7 attacks on Israel is being remembered as someone who “walked the talk."
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Unhoused man killed on Toronto sidewalk in hit-and-run; driver located
The driver who fled the scene of a collision in downtown Toronto that left a homeless man dead Tuesday morning has been located, police say.
-
Auto theft reached 'historic highs' in Ontario last year. Here are the most stolen vehicles
Auto theft in Ontario reached “historic highs” last year with Honda CR-Vs as the most stolen vehicle in the province, according to a recent report.
Montreal
-
Montreal's anti-racism commissioner facing calls to resign over posts about Israel-Hamas war
Montreal's commissioner for the fight against racism should resign after being 'silent' about recent antisemitic incidents, a Jewish advocacy group said Tuesday.
-
NBA in talks with group to establish expansion team in Montreal
NBA commissioner Adam Silver said he was talking to a group in Montreal about bringing an expansion team to the city.
-
English school boards join three-day strike set for next week
Several English Montreal school boards plan to join the strike action next week for three days.
Atlantic
-
13-year-old facing charges after junior high school assault: Halifax police
Police say a 13-year-old is facing charges after an incident at school in the Spryfield area of Halifax last week.
-
N.S. teacher charged with 2021 sexual assault, exploitation
Halifax police have arrested and charged a Dartmouth teacher for an alleged sexual assault on a youth.
-
HRM, developer reach deal about safety issues at Bloomfield site
A scheduled hearing about serious safety concerns at the site before Nova Scotia's Utility and Review Board was essentially called off Tuesday after the city and the developer struck a deal about the old Bloomfield site.
Winnipeg
-
Northern Manitoba First Nation says member has died in Ukraine
A northern Manitoba man who went to fight alongside the Ukrainian army has died, the chief of Opaskwayak Cree Nation said Tuesday.
-
Affordability crisis hits hardware store's bottom line after pandemic boom
A hardware store in Winnipeg’s North End says it is feeling the fallout of soaring inflation.
-
Manitobans buying less beer, opting for sweeter drinks
Manitobans drank enough beer in the past year to fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool more than two dozen times – but a new report suggests other alcoholic beverages are wetting the whistle of more and more Manitobans.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Boy, 14, charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder in deadly Marlborough Park shooting
A 14-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder in connection with Monday's fatal shooting in the community of Marlborough Park.
-
'Her father was crying': Cousin of teen killed in Calgary in 1976 remembers grief
Deborah Poitras vividly remembers the day that her family learned her cousin Pauline Brazeau had been killed.
-
Alberta school trustee who compared LGBTQ2S+ community to Nazis resigns after board disqualifies her
Monique LaGrange, a school board trustee who posted a meme to social media in August comparing the LGBTQ2S+ community to Nazi Germany, has been disqualified from her position for violating sanctions, Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools said Tuesday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
Alberta school trustee who compared LGBTQ2S+ community to Nazis resigns after board disqualifies her
Monique LaGrange, a school board trustee who posted a meme to social media in August comparing the LGBTQ2S+ community to Nazi Germany, has been disqualified from her position for violating sanctions, Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools said Tuesday afternoon.
-
Facebook page posting 'positive' Edmonton restaurant reviews gaining popularity
What started as two friends who would hit up a couple of different Edmonton-area restaurants per week, posting photos and writing about the new dishes that wowed them, has mushroomed into an army of reviewers who contribute multiple local restaurant reviews per day that are reflective of a variety of tastes.
-
Strathcona County stabbing suspect dies in Edmonton crash: police
A woman is in hospital after a stabbing in Strathcona County on Tuesday morning, and police say her attacker died several hours later in a crash.
Vancouver
-
Flair apologizes after abandoning elderly amputee at Vancouver airport gate
A Nanaimo senior with a prosthetic leg was abandoned at the gate after landing at Vancouver International Airport last week.
-
'He likely ran out of options': Vancouver police say in update on Randall Hopley arrest
A 10-day search for a high-risk sex offender who fled his halfway house came to an end when Randall Hopley turned himself in because he was cold, according to police.
-
Police ramping up bait package program for the holidays in New Westminster
Bogus delivery boxes and envelopes have led to a big drop in porch theft in New Westminster, according to police, who are ramping up their "bait package" program for the holidays.