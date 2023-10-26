'The system is crumbling': New report highlights gaps in paramedic services

A new report on ambulance service in London is highlighting major gaps in patient care between the ambulance and the emergency room.

According to the report from Middlesex London Paramedic Service, ambulance offload delays in 2023 have increased by 56 per cent over 2022. That’s on top of a 159 per cent increase in 2021.

Paramedic Services Chief Neal Roberts said there are a number of contributing factors.

“We’re seeing increase in growth. We’re seeing change in the population. The age, the demographic, the needs. These patients are requiring a little bit more acute care,” explained Roberts.

What the report does not tally is how often a code-zero is called in London-Middlesex — when there are no ambulances available. Reinforcements are called in from neighbour jurisdictions like Lambton, Perth, or Elgin.

“We’re seeing more and more this year than last year, so certainly that’s a concern to ourselves, to the county and obviously the city,” said Roberts.

Middlesex London Paramedic Services Chief Neal Roberts is seen at the back of an ambulance in this undated image. (File)Jason Shinbein, president of OPSEU Local 147, which represents paramedics, said it’s not fair to patients and it’s taxing on paramedics.

“Paramedics have been saying for months now that the system is crumbling, that they’re struggling to keep up with demand,” said Shinbein. “We’re stressed out in the hallways waiting for our patients, watching them suffer, not getting the care we need. So to see these numbers put to paper is giving us a little bit of validation that the problems we’ve been speaking about actually are occurring.”

According to the report, 85 per cent of ambulance calls are from within the City of London. The report comes as London City Council gets set to delve into its four year budget. Last year, the cost of ambulance service increased nearly 18 per cent.

“Close to $9 million to address these pressures,” said Roberts. “But to be quite honest with you were seeing even more pressures than we were in ‘22 even after the investment that was made.”

London City Council’s Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee will receive the report Tuesday.