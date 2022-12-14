'The need is the highest its been': Salvation Army to help over 5,000 families in London
There is a steady stream of Christmas cheer inside the Western Fair District AgriPlex.
The facility, a COVID-19 immunization centre for over two years, is now being used as a pickup point for Christmas Hampers prepared by volunteers with the Salvation Army.
As the doors opened for six days of giving, Joseph Lyonnais was waiting to pick up donated toys and a food gift card for his daughter and grandson.
"They’re struggling right now and just need an extra hand for the holidays. We appreciate everything going on here and the service they provide,” said Lyonnais.
Also waiting outside is Chris Goddard. He said the extra help to ensure his 11-year-old daughter has a good Christmas is appreciated.
“Everybody I know is struggling right now. Between COVID and the prices going up for everything, life is hard,” Goddard added.
Before the pandemic, long lines of recipients waited patiently outside for their hampers.
But for 2022, an appointment system has eliminated most of the delays.
Executive Director Salvation Army, Nancy Kerr. Dec. 14, 2022. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)“In past years we have had 200-300 people lining up outside, sometimes for an hour,” said Nancy Kerr, an executive director with Salvation Army in London.
“Thankfully, the appointment system has done away with that. It is much more dignified for the people who are using our program,” she added.
And dignity is important, as more and more families look for help.
Kerr expects 5,000 families will receive hampers, a substantial increase from 2021 when 4,100 families register to collect one.
“In recent years, this is the highest [the need] has been,” said Kerr.
The last time more than 5,000 families sought help was in 2014.
Crystal, a single mother of twin boys, is part of this year’s increase.
Claudia and Adrian Martinez look at bicycles donated to the Salvation Army Christmas Hamper campaign. The Martinez family is new to Canada and are grateful to receive one bike in lieu of a hamper for their daughter. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)In the past, she has donated new toys. Now she needs help.
“While toys are expensive, as you know, and with two it can get pricey,” she said while adding, “We need the working class to at least get $20 an hour to make a living. As single parents, you can’t now, it’s hard,” said Crystal.
But thanks to the generosity of Londoners, the additional financial strain at Christmas is easing for many.
In an area where new donated bicycles are an option over bags filled with toys, Claudia and Adrian Martinez, new arrivals from Mexico, are preparing to celebrate their first holiday in Canada.
They are thrilled their 11-year-old daughter will have a smile on her face Christmas morning.
“It’s going to be her first bicycle in Canada. She will be happy about that,” said Claudia and Adrian.
