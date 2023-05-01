The man who threw stones at the prime minister will be sentenced next week

With the defence requesting a suspended sentence and the Crown calling for jail time, the sentencing hearing for the man who assaulted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lasted about 45 minutes.

Shane Marshall,26, will find out the judge’s decision next week.

Defence lawyer Luke Reidy told the court that the unemployed Marshall has no prior criminal record and that his actions during the federal election campaign stop and PPC protest in east London in September of 2021 were not pre-meditated.

“The act of throwing stones was impulsive,” said Reidy. “Shane Marshall understands what he did was wrong.”

Originally charged with assault with a weapon, Marshall pleaded guilty in March to the lesser charge of assault, after throwing gravel at the then Liberal leader.

Reidy added that a suspended sentence would allow time for Marshall to attend counselling for impulse control and anger management.

He added that his client has been diagnosed with ADHD or Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder.

However Crown Attorney Jeremy Carnegie said that Marshall deserves jail time and should be locked up for 30 days.

“This type of violence must be deterred and denounced, this is an assault on our democracy,” said Carnegie. “The court shouldn’t care about politics, what we are here for are Mr. Marshall’s actions.”

Carnegie continued, “He [Marshall] got so caught up in the event his decision was to arm himself with a handful of gravel.”

When given time to address the court, Marshall was brief but said he was sorry, “I would like to apologize for my actions.”

When leaving the London courthouse, Marshall yelled, “Canada first.”

Justice Kevin McHugh will hand down his decision on the matter on May 8.