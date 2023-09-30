‘The legacy that’s been left’: Annual ride for Children’s Health Foundation renamed after late founder

For 27 years motorcycle riders have gathered for the annual Fall Colour Ride to raise money for the Children’s Health Foundation (CHF) in London, Ont.

The event was founded by Randy Collins, the owner of Hully Gully.

Collins passed away this summer at the age of 77, so the annual ride has been re-named the ‘Randy Collins Memorial Ride’ his honour.

“This ride has always been close to Randy's heart, so it's only it's only fitting that this be it also now a ride in memoriam for him,” says Paul Goldsmith, a sales consultant who has worked at Hully Gully for 23 years.

“Giving back is the culture has been developed over 52 years at Hully Gully by Audrey (Randy’s wife) and Randy, and so this is just one more example of the giving back for the for the community.”

The 27th annual Fall Colour Ride in London, Ont. has been re-named the Randy Collins Memorial Ride after the founder passed away in the summer of 2023. Pictured in London, Ont. on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

The goal of the annual ride is to raise $325,000 for the CHF.

“Almost all 90 per cent of the equipment going into children's hospitals purchased through donor dollars,” says Scott Fortnum, president and CEO of CHF, and was also riding Saturday.

“We've got everything from the NICU with Panda warmers for little tiny, premature babies the size of a pound of butter, to robot that helps perform epilepsy surgery for kids that can literally cure them of having seizures. So the support we get really does make a difference.”

Close to 100 riders made the journey from London, Ont. to north of Tillsonburg and then back to Hully Gully for a reception.

“The children are our future so that's why we're here and we're going to continue to support them,” says Derrick ‘Maddog’ McClinchey, the road captain of the ride.

Close to 100 motorcycles took part in the Randy Collins Memorial Ride which raises hundreds of thousands of dollars for the Children’s Health Foundation in London, Ont. on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023 (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

“Today is a beautiful day and I think we can only think one person is initials are ‘RC’. Randy is definitely missed here today, but he's like we can feel his presence.”

Collins and Audrey have always been community supporters, and donated thousands of dollars from their family business. They built and funded seven playgrounds in London, including a fully accessible park in 2021 to mark Hully Gully’s 50th anniversary.

The ride will continue going forward, with Randy in their hearts.

“Everything's about family,” says Goldsmith.

“When you go back to even Children's Health Foundation at Children's Hospital, seeing what goes on there, that just became a pinnacle foundation to support. With the playground, it was raising good grass roots with family values and we will keep that tradition continuing. It’s about legacy, and it’s our responsibility to carry on all the things we’ve been known to do.”

Randy Collins and his family built seven playgrounds in London, Ont. (Jaden Lee Lincoln/CTV News London)