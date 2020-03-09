LONDON, ONT. -- The Grand Theatre in London, Ont. will be on the move next season in more ways than one.

On Monday it announced 12 productions on 10 stages for its 2020-21 season.

“It’s a very exciting line-up,” says Dennis Garnhum the artistic director at the Grand. “A highly eclectic and energetic journey.”

The season starts on the road with the High School Project kicking the season off during the Western Fair on the fairgrounds with a production of 'Barnum.'

In October, 'User Not Found' will be performed across the street from the Grand at CommonWealth Coffee Co. It’s a story set in a coffee shop which gently interrogates our emotional dependence on our screens.

The Grand is also undergoing a multi-million dollar facelift at the end of this season, which is expected to be completed by the fall.