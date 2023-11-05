'The generator exploded!': Tenants 'shaken up' after apartment building fire
The London Fire Department attended the scene of a fire in an outbuilding of an apartment building Sunday evening,
The incident happened around 7 p.m. at 30 Baseline Rd.
Fire officials said smoke had filled the first-floor common area of the building, but firefighters were able to get the fire quickly under control and ventilate the building.
CTV News London spoke to some residents of the building.
“The generator exploded! It took out the kitchen [in the common area],” said resident Donna Spindler. “When I saw [the fire], I was in the common room, and somebody said, ‘Call 9-1-1!’, so that’s what I did.”
She said the tenants of the apartment were “shaken up” by the fire, and added the residents are a tight-knit community.
A fire broke out at 30 Baseline Rd. on Nov. 5, 2023. (Fiona Robertson/CTV News London)
At the time CTV News spoke to residents of the building, they were unaware if they would be displaced from their apartments for the night. However, the elevators were placed out of service, which affects Harvey Keech’s ability to get to his unit, as he is unable to use the stairs due to a disability.
“I live on the second floor of this building, and I looked out my living room door and saw the flames [reach] higher, going up to the [height of] the third floor,” said Keech. “The police officer [brought] my walker downstairs. I had to force myself to literally crawl down the stairs because of the fire.”
Fire officials posted on social media that the outbuilding/storage shed was completely destroyed, but firefighters prevented it from spreading to the main building.
No injuries were reported.
Fire Prevention Investigators have been requested to attend the scene to determine the origin, cause, and circumstances of the fire.
Officials have not confirmed if any tenants will be displaced.
An estimated cost of damage has not yet been determined.
