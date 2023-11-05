LONDON
London

    • 'The generator exploded!': Tenants 'shaken up' after apartment building fire

    A fire broke out at 30 Baseline Rd. on Nov. 5, 2023. (Source: London Fire Department/X) A fire broke out at 30 Baseline Rd. on Nov. 5, 2023. (Source: London Fire Department/X)

    The London Fire Department attended the scene of a fire in an outbuilding of an apartment building Sunday evening,

    The incident happened around 7 p.m. at 30 Baseline Rd.

    Fire officials said smoke had filled the first-floor common area of the building, but firefighters were able to get the fire quickly under control and ventilate the building.

    CTV News London spoke to some residents of the building.

    “The generator exploded! It took out the kitchen [in the common area],” said resident Donna Spindler. “When I saw [the fire], I was in the common room, and somebody said, ‘Call 9-1-1!’, so that’s what I did.”

    She said the tenants of the apartment were “shaken up” by the fire, and added the residents are a tight-knit community.

    A fire broke out at 30 Baseline Rd. on Nov. 5, 2023. (Fiona Robertson/CTV News London)

    At the time CTV News spoke to residents of the building, they were unaware if they would be displaced from their apartments for the night. However, the elevators were placed out of service, which affects Harvey Keech’s ability to get to his unit, as he is unable to use the stairs due to a disability.

    “I live on the second floor of this building, and I looked out my living room door and saw the flames [reach] higher, going up to the [height of] the third floor,” said Keech. “The police officer [brought] my walker downstairs. I had to force myself to literally crawl down the stairs because of the fire.”

    Fire officials posted on social media that the outbuilding/storage shed was completely destroyed, but firefighters prevented it from spreading to the main building.

    No injuries were reported.

    Fire Prevention Investigators have been requested to attend the scene to determine the origin, cause, and circumstances of the fire.

    Officials have not confirmed if any tenants will be displaced. 

    An estimated cost of damage has not yet been determined.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING NEWS UPDATES

    BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Israeli warplanes hit a refugee camp in Gaza Strip, killing scores

    Israeli airstrikes hit a refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip early Sunday, killing dozens of people, health officials said. The strikes came as the U.S. is urging Israel to take a humanitarian pause from its relentless bombardment of Gaza and rising civilian deaths.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News