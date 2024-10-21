'The focus needs to be the failings of the system'; victims of violence against women speak out at rally
A nationwide event was held on Monday, honouring victims and survivors of intimate partner violence (IPV).
Here in London, dozens gathered behind City Hall for the first annual Voices Against Violence rally in an effort to raise awareness about violence against women and children.
"There [have been] a lot of changes being made since Tiffany's death, [including] mentioning the perpetrators name that killed them, even if they killed themselves," said Linda Davidson, who lost her daughter Tiffany Gates last year, when she was shot and killed by her boyfriend.
Tiffany Gates of London, Ont. is seen in this undated image. (Source: Facebook)
Similar stories echoed through the afternoon as families who lost loved ones vowed to make a difference.
"My driving force is my daughter, Brianna, who was taken away from us on July 18 of this year, due to a case of intimate partner violence," said Brett Broadfoot.
Brett's son Lucas co-chairs Voices Against Violence. He said that his sister's story is not just her own, it reflects countless lives disrupted and destroyed by domestic violence.
"My sister, Brianna Broadfoot, was a vibrant and loving individual whose life was tragically cut short by the violence that our society should be fighting to eradicate," said Lucas.
Breanna Broadfoot was a victim of femicide this past summer, when she was stabbed by her boyfriend (Source: Brett, Jessica and Lucas Broadfoot)
For Co-Chair Caitlin Brown today's event is personal. She suffered sexual abuse as a young child and said that that more needs to be done to protect victims.
"[The focus] really needs to be the failings of the system, and what we need to do to better support victims - children should not have to go through sexual assault cases on their own," explained Brown.
Several dignitaries were present on Monday - including police officers, city councillors and Mayor Josh Morgan.
"We cannot allow the dehumanization of women and girls to occur even in its smallest [form]," said Mayor Morgan while speaking at the podium.
The City of London was one of the first ever to create a pillar called 'Safe City for Women and Girls,' - recognizing that changes need to happen, and every day action needs to be taken by individuals to provide support for victims.
Monday's rally in London was one of many across the country hoping to unify and stand against all violence, particularly against women and children in Canada.
