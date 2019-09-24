A collision in Thamesford between a sedan and dump truck has claimed the life of a 27-year-old London, Ont. man.

Ontario Provincial Police have identified the deceased driver of the sedan as Mayank Kumar.

According to investigating officers the sedan failed to stop at the intersection of County Road 64 and 17th Line resulting in the collision with the dump truck.

The sedan also struck a hydro pole following the collision.

Kumar was extricated from his vehicle and taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.