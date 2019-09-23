Elgin County OPP are investigating after a fatal crash on Sunday afternoon just outside of Rodney, Ont.

Police, fire crews and paramedics responded to the scene on Pioneer Line near Kerr Road around 2 p.m. for the single-vehicle collision.

Police say an eastbound vehicle went off the road, entering the ditch and hitting a tree on the north side.

The driver suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and later died in hospital.

He has been identified as 75-year-old Kenneth Byers of Rodney, Ont.

The roadway was closed for about seven hours as the OPP's Technical Collision Investigators worked at the scene.

The investigation continues into the cause of the crash.