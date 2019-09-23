LONDON, Ont. - No one was seriously hurt in a multi-vehicle crash on Clarke Road in front of the Fanshawe Conservation Area.

Just before 8 a.m. on Monday several fire crews were called to the scene along with paramedics and police.

As many as six vehicles were reportedly involved in the crash, according to emergency responders.

One person was takento hospital, but their injuries were not believed to be serious.

Clarke Road was closed in both directions for more than an hour to allow crews to clear the roadway of debris.

Among the damaged vehicles were a BMW SUV, an Audi and a Dodge Ram pickup.

There is no word on the cause of the crash or whether any charges will be laid.

Serious crash south of Thamesford, Ont.

Also on Monday, OPP are investigating after a collision involving a dump truck and a passenger vehicle around 3:15 p.m.

The crash happened at County Road 64 and 17th Line. The intersection was expected to remain closed for several hours.

OPP say the person in the passenger vehicle had to be extricated from the wreckage and suffered serious injuries.

- With files from CTV London's Gerry Dewan