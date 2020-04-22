LONDON, ONT. -- Thames Valley District School Board graduation and commencement ceremonies are being postponed due to uncertainty over restrictions for the COVID-19 pandemic.

All of Grade 8 and Grade 12 ceremonies that would have taken place during the 2019-2020 school years have now been postponed.

"We recognize this is very disappointing news for students and families,” said Education Director Mark Fisher in a media release. “But the safety and well-being of our students, families and staff remain our highest priority."

This decision has been made due to the uncertainty of restrictions due to physical distancing being lifted.

Thames Valley schools are working to hold these ceremonies in the fall.

As the board works to find alternate ways to acknowledge students’ work, they say they need to work within the public health guidelines.

Students and their families will be contacted by the school board as soon as more information is provided.