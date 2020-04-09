LONDON, ONT -- The Upper Thames River Conversation Authority has cancelled the annual Thames River cleanup due to concerns around social distancing.

For the last 20 years the event has brought together thousands in late April to clean the river from Mitchell to Lake St. Clair.

Organizers note that the event has been rescheduled in past years due to high water and storms, however this year they are cancelling it all together.

The organizers cannot ensure physical distancing during the cleanup and therefore felt it was best to cancel the event.

London’s Clean & Green program has been delayed. This impacts all organized cleanups, the 20 Minute London Makeover and Adopt-a-Park location events.

“We know that Londoners have a deep commitment to keeping our community clean and green,” says London Mayor Ed Holder.

“In these times, the most important thing every one of us can do is stay safe and stay well. We encourage everyone in our community to follow all the precautions, including when you’re disposing of waste and cleaning your homes and property.”