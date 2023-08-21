Temporary road closure planned for Adelaide Street North

A warning to drivers in east London, as a section of Adelaide Street North will be temporarily closed later this week as work continues on the Adelaide Underpass Project.

According to the City of London, Adelaide Street North between McMahen and Elias streets will be closed starting on Aug. 23 in order to lift the first of two new rail bridges into place for the Adelaide Underpass Project.

The closure is expected to last for 72 hours.

A crane will move part of the existing temporary rail bridge structure and place a new rail bridge piece on the south side of the train tracks. A second closure is planned for late September to list the remaining rail bridge piece into place on the north side of the tracks.

London Transit routes 16 and 92 will be detoured along Piccadilly Street, William Street and Princess Street during this time.

The Adelaide Underpass Project will see a reconstruction of Adelaide Street North and nearby streets in order to add an underpass beneath the rail tracks, which will allow traffic to continue flowing while trains are crossing.

Additional work will include intersection improvements and wide multi-use paths on both sides of Adelaide Street.