Temporary road closure planned for Adelaide Street North
A warning to drivers in east London, as a section of Adelaide Street North will be temporarily closed later this week as work continues on the Adelaide Underpass Project.
According to the City of London, Adelaide Street North between McMahen and Elias streets will be closed starting on Aug. 23 in order to lift the first of two new rail bridges into place for the Adelaide Underpass Project.
The closure is expected to last for 72 hours.
A crane will move part of the existing temporary rail bridge structure and place a new rail bridge piece on the south side of the train tracks. A second closure is planned for late September to list the remaining rail bridge piece into place on the north side of the tracks.
London Transit routes 16 and 92 will be detoured along Piccadilly Street, William Street and Princess Street during this time.
The Adelaide Underpass Project will see a reconstruction of Adelaide Street North and nearby streets in order to add an underpass beneath the rail tracks, which will allow traffic to continue flowing while trains are crossing.
Additional work will include intersection improvements and wide multi-use paths on both sides of Adelaide Street.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Firefighters brace for tough day in the Northwest Territories as temperatures climb
After rain fell in some communities earlier this week, firefighters are preparing for a change in weather as dry heat is expected across the Northwest Territories over the next few days. Here's the latest.
'You're not helping': Residents of B.C.'s Shuswap urged to stop seizing firefighting equipment
As residents of B.C.'s Shuswap region work desperately to protect their homes, government officials are urging them to stop seizing equipment intended for provincial firefighting crews.
Knicks sue Raptors, accusing foe of using ex-Knicks employee as 'mole' to steal scouting secrets
The New York Knicks sued the Toronto Raptors, their new head coach and a former Knicks scouting employee on Monday, saying the defendants conspired to steal thousands of videos and other scouting secrets over the past few weeks.
More than 800 people still missing in Maui weeks after deadly wildfire
Two weeks after the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century swept through the Maui community of Lahaina, authorities say more than 800 people remain unaccounted for -- a staggering number that presents huge challenges for officials who are trying to determine how many of those perished and how many may have made it to safety but haven't checked in.
BREAKING | Greek authorities say the bodies of 18 people have been found in area struck by a major wildfire
Greek authorities said the bodies of 18 people were found Tuesday in an area of northeastern Greece struck by a major wildfire.
Lockdown ends as 3 injured in shooting at West Edmonton Mall
A lockdown at West Edmonton Mall is over and three people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries in the wake of a shooting Monday night.
How the remnants of post-tropical storm Hilary will affect Canada
The remnants of post-tropical storm Hilary are making their way up north and are expected to affect Canada's western region this week.
opinion | Canada can dodge a recession, but it could still happen; here's why
In his column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines how Canada might avoid a recession, as well as some risks that could contribute to one.
Canada monitoring new COVID-19 variant: officials
Canada is monitoring a new COVID-19 variant that has been detected in several countries.
Kitchener
-
'I’m unable to find anything': Waterloo Region students struggle to secure housing as fall semester inches closer
Some post-secondary students in Waterloo Region are struggling to find affordable housing as the beginning of fall semester draws closer – a trend highlighted in a new study from Ontario’s Big City Mayors.
-
Cold-hearted crime: Community fridge stolen in Kitchener
A cold-hearted crime has taken away a valuable local resource in the fight against food insecurity.
-
Waterloo Region Home Share program looks to address affordable housing shortage in non-traditional way
With affordable housing in short supply, the Waterloo Region Home Share program is looking to fill the gaps in a unique way.
Windsor
-
'It just puts the pedal to the metal': Windsor eager to cash in on Build Fast fund
The Ford Government will give $1.2 billion in financial incentivizes to communities that are serious about building new homes.
-
Hot and very humid weather on the way for Windsor-Essex
Environment Canada warning that hot and humid weather is on the way for Thursday and Friday of this week.
-
Shooting sends one to hospital, police seek assistance
Lambton County OPP responded to a report of a shooting on Snye Road at around 7:30 a.m. Monday.
Barrie
-
Celebrities soak up the sun in Muskoka this summer
Cottage country saw its fair share of celebrities this summer, from supermodels to NBA legends to Posh Spice.
-
Suspects wanted in violent robbery in Barrie hotel parking lot
Police are investigating a serious incident in the parking lot of a Barrie hotel on Sunday evening.
-
Loaded gun, drugs seized after suspected impaired driver crashes into ditch
An Innisfil man accused of impaired driving faces over a dozen charges following a police investigation into a single-vehicle crash over the weekend that allegedly turned up drugs and a loaded gun.
Northern Ontario
-
Lockdown ends as 3 injured in shooting at West Edmonton Mall
A lockdown at West Edmonton Mall is over and three people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries in the wake of a shooting Monday night.
-
Domestic incident takes place on Hwy. 17
Two 24-year-old suspects from Sudbury have been charged following a domestic incident early Monday morning on a northern highway.
-
Timmins police cleared in 14-year-old's death this spring
WARNING: Timmins Police Service has been cleared of any wrongdoing by the Ontario Special Investigations Unit in a case involving a 14-year-old boy who died by suicide in April.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa Mission facing influx of refugees and asylum claimants
The Ottawa Mission is dealing with a major influx of refugees and asylum claimants who have nowhere else to go.
-
Food donations to the Ottawa Food Bank are so low it had to cancel volunteer sorting shifts
The Ottawa Food Bank says the amount of food donations it has received in recent weeks has been so low that it has had to cancel volunteer sorting shifts. There simply isn't enough food to sort.
-
Two people in critical condition after stabbing in Centretown
Ottawa paramedics say two people are in critical condition after being stabbed in Centretown Monday afternoon.
Toronto
-
Ontario man who admitted to sexually abusing children allowed to practice law, tribunal rules
An Ontario man who admitted to sexually abusing children has been permitted to practice law, as long as he isn’t alone with kids. The public, however, isn't allowed to know his name.
-
Ontario Place spa developer releases updated designs following public criticism
The developer set to construct a massive private spa and waterpark on the West Island of Ontario Place has released updated designs following public criticism of the company’s original plans.
-
Knicks sue Raptors, accusing foe of using ex-Knicks employee as 'mole' to steal scouting secrets
The New York Knicks sued the Toronto Raptors, their new head coach and a former Knicks scouting employee on Monday, saying the defendants conspired to steal thousands of videos and other scouting secrets over the past few weeks.
Montreal
-
Vehicle carrying 3 kids, 2 adults hit with bullets in Montreal's east end
Montreal police say a vehicle carrying three children and two adults was riddled with bullets in a shooting Monday in the city's east end. Police say none of the people in the vehicle were injured.
-
Man stabbed and killed in Quebec City, suspect arrested
A man in his 20s died in hospital from injuries sustained early on Tuesday night during a stabbing incident in Quebec City.
-
Developers prefer to pay a fine than to build affordable housing in Montreal
With affordable housing on the minds of many Canadians and every level of government, the opposition at City Hall says a key part of Montreal's housing plan has been catastrophic.
Atlantic
-
St. Mary's First Nation in New Brunswick declares local state of emergency
St. Mary's First Nation in New Brunswick says it has declared a state of local emergency effective immediately.
-
31-year-old Saint John man charged in weekend homicide as father of the deceased grieves
First degree murder charges have been laid in Saint John’s first homicide of the year.
-
Halifax radio host stranded by Kelowna fire: 'It's devastating'
The massive wildfires that continue to burn in Kelowna, B.C. kept a popular morning radio show host off the air in Halifax Monday.
Winnipeg
-
'Blowing up a community': Residents ordered out of Winnipeg apartment building
People living in a Daniel McIntyre apartment block have been ordered to leave Monday due to issues with the building.
-
Lawyers barred from practising in Manitoba after judge followed during COVID-19 trial
The Law Society of Manitoba has barred two lawyers from practising in the province and ordered them to pay $5,000 after it received complaints they hired a private investigator to surveil a judge who was hearing a case involving COVID-19 public health orders.
-
From shopping carts to knives: A look at the strangest items dumped in Winnipeg’s Seine River
An environmental non-profit that seeks to protect the Seine River and its surrounding natural areas is sharing some of the disturbing and downright strange items fished out the waterway this summer.
Calgary
-
Nearly 2,500 evacuees in Calgary as local firefighters head to N.W.T. to battle wildfires
A crew of 13 from the Calgary Fire Department departed Monday for Yellowknife to help defend the Northwest Territories capital in the event wildfire reaches it.
-
Lockdown ends as 3 injured in shooting at West Edmonton Mall
A lockdown at West Edmonton Mall is over and three people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries in the wake of a shooting Monday night.
-
Police investigate stabbing at downtown Calgary CTrain station
Calgary police say charges are pending after a stabbing at the Eighth Street CTrain platform on Monday morning.
Edmonton
-
Lockdown ends as 3 injured in shooting at West Edmonton Mall
A lockdown at West Edmonton Mall is over and three people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries in the wake of a shooting Monday night.
-
Firefighters brace for tough day in the Northwest Territories as temperatures climb
After rain fell in some communities earlier this week, firefighters are preparing for a change in weather as dry heat is expected across the Northwest Territories over the next few days. Here's the latest.
-
'No right to create violence': Edmonton's mayor condemns day-long protest that saw 11 injured
What was supposed to be a peaceful soccer tournament on Saturday turned into a violent confrontation that spanned multiple Edmonton neighbourhoods, saw at least 11 injured and police reading the Riot Act.
Vancouver
-
'You're not helping': Residents of B.C.'s Shuswap urged to stop seizing firefighting equipment
As residents of B.C.'s Shuswap region work desperately to protect their homes, government officials are urging them to stop seizing equipment intended for provincial firefighting crews.
-
B.C. woman says VRBO won't refund her for Kelowna vacation home, despite travel ban
B.C. Premier David Eby is urging companies and individuals who operate short-term rental properties in the Okanagan to be flexible and understanding while travel restrictions are in place due to wildfires.
-
Planned ignition in North Shuswap saved hundreds of homes, BC Wildfire Service says
A planned ignition conducted on the Lower East Adams Lake fire in B.C.'s North Shuswap region last Thursday night was “largely successful” and saved hundreds of homes from the flames, BC Wildlife Service director of provincial operations Cliff Chapman said.