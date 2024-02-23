'Temperatures set to drop' on Friday

It’s about to get much cooler in southern Ontario.

“A cold front moves through the area on Friday and temperatures are set to drop,” said CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison.

Mainly cloudy conditions are expected Friday with winds coming from the north.

“We’ll reach our high early in the day and then the temperature drops off as we head into the afternoon,” said Atchison. “[We’ll be down to] minus two [degrees] by about four o’clock, and the wind chill – minus eleven.”

She continued, “We’re back into some sunshine as we head into Saturday. Cool conditions as we kick off the weekend.”

Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast

Friday: Mainly cloudy. A few flurries near noon then 40 per cent chance of flurries in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 then increasing to 40 gusting to 60 near noon. High plus 2 with temperature falling to minus 5 in the afternoon. Wind chill minus 13 in the afternoon.

Friday night: A few clouds. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 11. Wind chill minus 13 in the evening and minus 18 overnight.

Saturday: Sunny. High minus 3.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5.

Monday: Sunny. High 9.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 12.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 70 percent chance of rain. High plus 5.