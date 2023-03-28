Teens arrested after armed robbery in London

Two London teens are charged after an armed robbery over the weekend, according to police.

On Saturday, a youth made arrangements to meet a previous employer in a parking lot on Southdale Road east around 11 p.m.

The employer and a friend, showed up for the meeting in a vehicle and according to police, were met by the youth and a friend who got into the car.

Once inside, police say the youths demanded money and were said to be in possession of a knife and a firearm.

Personal property was stolen from the victim and the suspects fled in a vehicle that was waiting nearby.

A description was given to police and two youths were arrested nearby.

A 16-year-old male has been charged with armed robbery and a 17-year-old male has been charged with resist arrest and fail to comply with an undertaking.

The reported firearm and knife were not recovered and the investigation is ongoing.