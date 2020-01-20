LONDON, ONT -- Provincial police are saying that speed was a factor in a single vehicle crash in Norfolk County that left a teenager trapped and seriously injured.

The crash occurred just before 8:30 p.m. on Windham Road 12.

The car was heading westbound, being driven by a 16-year-old and carrying two 16-year-old passengers.

The driver lost control crashing into a hydro pole.

The driver and one passenger suffered only minor injuries, but the third occupant had to be extricated by firefighters.

They were taken to hospital in Hamilton to be treated for serious non-life threatening injuries.

The area was closed for six hours while police conducted an investigation.

Police have not said if any charges are expected.