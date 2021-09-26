Teenager in critical condition following alleged assault

Exeter, Ont. -

A young man is in critical condition in hospital following an assault, according to police.

Shortly before 1 a.m. on Saturday, emergency crews responded to the scene in the 100 block of John Street near Talbot Street.

According to police, a teenaged victim was found and taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being assaulted by an unknown man.

Police also say the suspect fled the area before police arrived and the investigation has now been turned over to the major crime section.

Anyone with information is asked to contact London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.