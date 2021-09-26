Teenager in critical condition following alleged assault
A young man is in critical condition in hospital following an assault, according to police.
Shortly before 1 a.m. on Saturday, emergency crews responded to the scene in the 100 block of John Street near Talbot Street.
According to police, a teenaged victim was found and taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being assaulted by an unknown man.
Police also say the suspect fled the area before police arrived and the investigation has now been turned over to the major crime section.
Anyone with information is asked to contact London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
London Top Stories
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports 653 more cases of COVID-19, six additional deaths
-
-
-
-
-
EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE
EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE | Two Michaels land safely in Canada after nearly three years of detention in China
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW | Conservatives divided on fate of O'Toole, as party's MPs call for unity
The Conservative Party is facing internal strife as some insiders want to see Erin O'Toole ousted as leader, while newly elected MPs hope for some semblance of unity.
EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE | Two Michaels land safely in Canada after nearly three years of detention in China
After spending nearly three years in a Chinese prison, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor have finally landed in Canada. The Prime Minister’s Office confirmed that a Canadian Air Forces passenger plane carrying the two Michaels had landed in Calgary early Saturday morning.
Canada must re-engage on diplomacy with China, but also learn lessons, experts say
While the saga regarding the detainment of Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor by Chinese authorities may be at an end, the political fallout between the two countries as a result of it remains unclear.
BREAKING | Ontario reports 653 more cases of COVID-19, six additional deaths
Health officials in Ontario are reporting another 653 cases of COVID-19 Sunday as well as six additional deaths related to the disease.
Canada's only female defence minister was in 1993. Is it time for another?
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is being urged by several experts on sexual misconduct in the military to name a new defence minister as he sets about building a new cabinet following Monday's federal election.
Denied cross-border shoppers, some U.S. companies opt to export to Canada instead
American businesses are at a loss to explain why the U.S. continues to deny Canadians the ability to drive across the border for holidays, day trips or shopping excursions -- a restriction the federal Canadian government began easing over the summer for fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents.
Closely fought German election ushers in post-Merkel era
German voters were choosing a new parliament Sunday in an election that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after her 16 years at the helm of Europe's biggest economy
Many Canadians remain detained in China; at least four on death row
While the release of the Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig is reason for celebration, there are many other Canadians still detained in China, with at least four having been sentenced to death.
Huawei executive returns as China releases 2 Canadians
An executive of Chinese global communications giant Huawei Technologies returned from Canada Saturday night following a legal settlement that also saw the release of two Canadians held by China, potentially bringing closure to a nearly 3-year-long feud embroiling Ottawa, Beijing and Washington.
Kitchener
-
University students gather for homecoming weekend in Waterloo Region
With public safety measures in place, university students in Waterloo Region gathered on Saturday for the first homecoming weekend since 2019.
-
Police identify homicide victim in Kitchener
Waterloo Regional Police have identified 18-year-old Joshua Bennett from Etobicoke as the man who was found dead in Kitchener on Friday morning.
-
Plans for new facility at a local church draw mixed reaction from Cambridge residents
A plan to build a three-story addition to the Preston Church of the Nazarene has drawn mixed reaction from Cambridge residents.
Windsor
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports 653 more cases of COVID-19, six additional deaths
Health officials in Ontario are reporting another 653 cases of COVID-19 Sunday as well as six additional deaths related to the disease.
-
Denied cross-border shoppers, some U.S. companies opt to export to Canada instead
American businesses are at a loss to explain why the U.S. continues to deny Canadians the ability to drive across the border for holidays, day trips or shopping excursions -- a restriction the federal Canadian government began easing over the summer for fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents.
-
'She's gaining hope again': Ontario provides coverage for costly yet life-saving drug
On Friday, the Ontario Ministry of Health (MOH) announced that they would now provide coverage for Trikafta, a drug that has been heralded as "golden goose" of cystic fibrosis treatments but can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports 653 more cases of COVID-19, six additional deaths
Health officials in Ontario are reporting another 653 cases of COVID-19 Sunday as well as six additional deaths related to the disease.
-
OPP presence enhanced as unsanctioned car rally takes over Wasaga Beach streets
A heavy police presence remains in Wasaga Beach as hundreds converge on the town for an unsanctioned car rally.
-
Officers remember police killed in the line of duty
Nearly two dozen people, many of them officers, from across Simcoe County came together Sunday to honour police who have lost their lives in the line of duty.
Northern Ontario
-
NEW
NEW | Conservatives divided on fate of O'Toole, as party's MPs call for unity
The Conservative Party is facing internal strife as some insiders want to see Erin O'Toole ousted as leader, while newly elected MPs hope for some semblance of unity.
-
Canada must re-engage on diplomacy with China, but also learn lessons, experts say
While the saga regarding the detainment of Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor by Chinese authorities may be at an end, the political fallout between the two countries as a result of it remains unclear.
-
Closely fought German election ushers in post-Merkel era
German voters were choosing a new parliament Sunday in an election that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after her 16 years at the helm of Europe's biggest economy
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports 71 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa
Across the province, health officials confirmed another 653 new cases of COVID-19.
-
There are new rules for employment insurance. Here's what you need to know
The employment insurance system is set for another round of pandemic-related changes that come into force on Sunday.
-
Here's where 15 photo radar cameras could be set up on Ottawa roads by the end of 2022
A one-year pilot of the automated speed enforcement system at eight locations in Ottawa resulted in 101,778 tickets issued for speeding between July 2020 and July 2021
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports 653 more cases of COVID-19, six additional deaths
Health officials in Ontario are reporting another 653 cases of COVID-19 Sunday as well as six additional deaths related to the disease.
-
Man, woman charged after anti-vaccination protest at Eaton Centre: Toronto police
Two people arrested at an anti-vaccination protest at the Eaton Centre on Saturday have been charged with assault, Toronto police say.
-
'She's gaining hope again': Ontario provides coverage for costly yet life-saving drug
On Friday, the Ontario Ministry of Health (MOH) announced that they would now provide coverage for Trikafta, a drug that has been heralded as "golden goose" of cystic fibrosis treatments but can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Montreal
-
Overnight crimes involving gunfire, assault leave 19-year-old dead, another injured, and two arrested in Montreal
One person has died, injuries are being monitored and bullet casings were found following a slew of what appear to be violent crimes occurring overnight in Montreal.
-
Quebec actor loses Hyundai-Canada spokesman gig after not getting vaccinated
Actor Guillaume Lemay-Thivierge announced Friday that his 12-year relationship with Hyundai-Canada is over in the wake of his decision to wait for approval of a Quebec-made vaccine.
-
Young motorist in critical condition after crashing into Quebec condo
A driver in his twenties is fighting for his life in hospital after being extracted from accident wreckage in a city north of Montreal.
Atlantic
-
10 people arrested after thousands of Halifax university students party in the streets Saturday night
Police in Halifax arrested 10 people after a large student party Saturday night drew thousands to the city's South End.
-
New Brunswick announces new COVID-19-related death, 61 cases Saturday
New Brunswick is announcing another COVID-19 related death, as well as 61 new cases on Saturday.
-
One new case on Prince Edward Island; residents asked to avoid non-essential travel
Prince Edward Island announced one new COVID-19 case on Saturday.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba family calling for province to cover life-changing drug
A Manitoba family is advocating for the province to cover a potentially life-changing treatment option for people living with Cystic Fibrosis.
-
Sextortion cases jump by 62 per cent, teen boys biggest target
A disturbing new report shows cases of sextortion have increased by 62 per cent over the last six months, with teen boys being the biggest target.
-
EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE
EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE | Two Michaels land safely in Canada after nearly three years of detention in China
After spending nearly three years in a Chinese prison, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor have finally landed in Canada. The Prime Minister’s Office confirmed that a Canadian Air Forces passenger plane carrying the two Michaels had landed in Calgary early Saturday morning.
Calgary
-
Friends of Spavor and Kovrig overjoyed as '2 Michaels' arrive in Canada
Family members and friends of Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig can finally breathe a sigh of relief as the pair landed safely on Canadian soil for the first time in more than 1,000 days.
-
Alta. judge says unvaccinated prospective jurors in sex assault trial will be excused
An Alberta Court of Queen's Bench justice has ruled that prospective jurors in an upcoming sexual assault trial in Calgary will be excused if they're not vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
'It's a new beginning': Non-profits surprise family with fully-furnished home
A family of eight in now has a fully-furnished home thanks to two non-profits in Calgary, part of the Four Seasons of Hope project.
Edmonton
-
Alberta ICU staff say they're strained by rising demand for care, increasing backlash from patients
With Alberta’s health care system now the focus of a military mission, the people who work within it are reaching a breaking point as stress compounds with negative patient interactions.
-
Monument honours Albertans killed by impaired drivers
A new monument was unveiled in Spruce Grove, it’s a tribute to 54 Albertans who were killed by impaired drivers.
-
Man dead after collision between truck, dirt bike
The driver of a dirt bike is dead after colliding with a pick-up truck earlier in the week, according to RCMP.
Vancouver Island
-
COVID-19 clusters announced at schools in Sooke, Comox; now 7 active clusters on Vancouver Island
Two more Vancouver Island schools have been added to the regional health authority's list of COVID-19 clusters.
-
Mail ballots confirm NDP victory in Nanaimo-Ladysmith
Mail ballots in one of British Columbia's most hotly contested ridings have confirmed the loss of one of the Green Party's two incumbent MPs heading into the election, and a victory for the NDP candidate in the riding.
-
Saanich, B.C., senior rides around on scooter playing harmonica to spread joy
John Ryzebol plays for more than just his ever-expanding family (two children, seven grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren). Since the start of the pandemic, he's been taking musical rides around the neighbourhood, playing harmonica from his scooter every day.