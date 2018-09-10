

CTV London





The youth who shot Steven Sinclair to death has been sentenced to four more years in custody.

The 18-year-old was sentenced as a youth and has already spent three years in custody.

He was 15 when he shot Sinclair in September 2015.

The teen was found guilty in February of second-degree murder after eight days of jury deliberations.

The teen's name will not be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Sinclair was shot and killed at 1161 Hamilton Road. Police responded to the area after reports of gunfire.

Sinclair was transported to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.