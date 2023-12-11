Teen facing charges in single-vehicle collision that killed two people

A teenager is facing dangerous driving causing death charges for a crash that killed two people near Tillsonburg earlier this year.

As previously reported by CTV News London, just after midnight on Aug. 4, 2023, Oxford County OPP, EMS and Norwich fire crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on Cornell Road in Norwich Township, located east of Tillsonburg.

According to police, seven people were inside the vehicle when it left the roadway and rolled.

Several passengers were trapped in the vehicle and one passenger was ejected.

An 18-year-old female was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 16-year-old male was later pronounced deceased after being treated at London’s Victoria Hospital.

The two teenagers were later identified as Avery Isabella Warwick of Brantford and Lucas Crump of Mount Pleasant. They were laid to rest approximately one week after the crash.

In an update from Norfolk County OPP on Monday, an individual who was 17 years old at the time of the crash, and who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with the following offences:

Two (2) counts – dangerous driving cause death

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Woodstock at a later date.

— With files from CTV News London's Kristylee Varley