LONDON, ONT. -- South Huron OPP have charged a 14-year-old after staff and students at an Exeter, Ont. high school were allegedly threatened.

Officers were called to South Huron District High School around 2 p.m. on Thursday for reports a student had uttered threats.

A police investigation was done and a student was subsequently arrested at the school.

The 14-year-old Exeter youth has been charged with uttering threats.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Feb. 2020 to answer to the charge.