Teen boy arrested after robbing convenience store at knifepoint

A 15-year-old male is in police custody after he allegedly robbed a Strathroy convenience store at knifepoint early Friday morning.

According to the Strathroy-Caradoc Police Service, in the early morning hours of Sept. 8, police received a call regarding an armed robbery that had just taken place at the Ultramar convenience store located at 7 Metcalfe St. in Strathroy.

Police said the accused brandished a knife and demanded items from the store. The suspect reportedly made off with some cash and a small amount of merchandise.

No one was injured during the robbery.

A short time later, police, with assistance from a police dog, identified the accused.

As a result of the investigation, a 15-year-old male, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was arrested and charged with the following offences for his alleged involvement:

Armed robbery

Disguise with intent

Fail to comply with probation

The accused was remanded into custody and will appear before court in London on Sept. 10.

