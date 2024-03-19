Tearful testimony surrounding roadside death of young Girl Guide
Tears were flowing inside a London courtroom on Tuesday as a witness recalled the crash that killed a young girl and injured seven others.
Kelli Norton, a Girl Guide volunteer and leader testified that she was out on a field trip with a group of young girls walking along Riverside Drive approaching the intersection at Wonderland Road at around 6:50 p.m. on the night Nov. 30, 2021, when things turned deadly.
Norton told the jury, “My eye went to this car that was taking the corner way too fast.”
She continued, “They appeared to leave the road and at that point I panicked and had this awful feeling that something terrible was going to happen…the headlights were coming straight at us, there was nothing I could do.”
Norton said the vehicle crashed into them, “I turned...I scanned back at everyone who was with me and everyone was on the ground.”
Norton told the jury she was frantically racing around looking for someone to help. The first motorist she stopped drove off but eventually others pulled over to assist.
“It was all so overwhelming because I continued to flag down people to help while dealing with the kids,” she said.
Eventually, emergency crews arrived. However, it was too late for an 8-year-old girl who had stopped breathing.
She was later pronounced dead in hospital.
Police questioned 78-year-old Petronella McNorgan at the scene and she was eventually charged with one count of criminal negligence causing death and seven counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.
In court on Monday, she pleaded not guilty before the judge and jury.
Later in the day, another witness, John DeSumma, testified about being at the intersection at the same time. After he saw what happened, he called 9-1-1.
”I just said, ‘There’s a horrific accident here,’” DeSumma told the jury.
Then he noticed the accused across the street near her vehicle and when he questioned her about what happened, “She said her brakes failed...she looked confused to me, like she wasn’t all there.”
A ban on publication has been placed on identifying any of the young victims in the crash.
The Crown’s case resumes Wednesday.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ukrainian with nowhere to go robbed at Toronto airport
A Ukrainian newcomer was robbed of almost all his belongings while he spent three days in Toronto Pearson Airport.
'My compass': Ben Mulroney, son of late prime minister, reflects on his father's legacy
Ben Mulroney says his father would be happy to see how Canadians have come together in the wake of his passing: and how his time as prime minister, both personally and politically, made lives better for people in Canada and around the world.
B.C. climate activist facing deportation next month, lawyer says
A young climate activist who helped organize a series of protests across B.C.'s Lower Mainland is facing deportation unless the government approves his permanent residency application over the next few weeks, according to his lawyer.
'Our health-care system is failing,' says family of partially paralyzed man taken to motel instead of long-term care facility
The family of an Edmonton man who suffered a stroke is "very frustrated" with the province after he was taken to a motel instead of a long-term care facility when he was released from hospital.
Kate's photo of late Queen was doctored, agency says, as princess spotted in public for first time in months
Another official photograph involving Catherine, Princess of Wales was digitally manipulated, according to a leading photo agency, sparking a second royal retouching controversy just as Kate was spotted in public for the first time in months.
Violent arrest of Ottawa man a case of mistaken identity, say police
An Orleans man is looking for answers and an apology after he was mistakenly and violently arrested by an Ottawa police officer last month.
Liberal MP 'reflecting' on place in caucus after NDP Palestinian statehood motion debacle
The late-night Liberal watering-down of an NDP motion regarding the recognition of Palestinian statehood on Monday prompted anger and disappointment among both pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian advocacy groups. And, it has left one Liberal MP saying he felt 'isolated' and is now 'reflecting' on his place within caucus.
'A heart of gold': Former Calgary Flames enforcer Chris Simon dead at age 52
Chris Simon, once one of hockey's most feared enforcers, has died.
What we can expect from spring after one of the country's warmest winters
Spring officially rolls in Tuesday night and Canadians are eagerly waiting to see what weather the season will bring.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.