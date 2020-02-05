LONDON, ONT. -- As rotating strikes hit a number of Ontario boards on Wednesday, there is word that upcoming job action means area students will likely get a long weekend.

After a province-wide strike by Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario (ETFO) teachers being held on Thursday, additional dates for next week have also been announced.

ETFO had announced escalated job action that will hit each board twice a week.

ETFO members at the Avon Maitland, Lambton Kent and Thames Valley boards will hold another one-day strike on Monday, Feb. 10.

The next province-wide walk-out will be on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

Then on Thursday, Feb. 13, Bluewater and Simcoe County will be on strike.

Union President Sam Hammond said Tuesday that the union was close to a deal with the government last week, but a late proposal from the province's negotiators was unacceptable.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce has said the government has put forward "reasonable proposals."

No new bargaining dates are scheduled.

- With files from The Canadian Press