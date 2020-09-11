Tampon Tuesday is a unique way to help those in need and CTV News London is inviting our viewers to donate!

Menstrual Hygiene Products continue to be one of the most requested yet least donated items at food banks. Last year we collected just under 55,000 products and we are hoping to have this number grow in 2020.

Started in London, Ont. in 2009, to date over 400,000 boxes of product have been donated.

While events are on hold due to COVID-19 , you can still pick something up at your local Shoppers Drug Mart and drop it in the bins that are inside many London and Strathroy locations.

Or drop it off at the London Food Bank or any location where food bank donations are accepted.