Talbot Street Bridge takes bite out of another truck

London, Ont. -

The Talbot Street Bridge claimed another victim Friday afternoon.

A cube van became lodged under the bridge and backed up traffic trying to turn onto Talbot from Oxford Street.

The delay was cleared up after a short period of time.

The humorous Talbot Street Bridge Twitter account tweeted it was about time, adding "What has no thumbs and had a great lunch hour? This bridge."

Help take a bite out of trucks. pic.twitter.com/IzGeIamkyR — Talbot Street Bridge (@TalbotStBridge) September 24, 2021