'Suspicious Fire': London Fire Department investigating blaze in east London, Ont.

London Fire Department (LFD) investigators are looking into the origin, cause, and circumstances of a fire at a hair salon in the east end of the city.

Just after 5:30 a.m. Saturday, LFD was called to a hair salon at 440 Hamilton Rd. in east London, Ont.

"It was a commercial building that crews extinguished quite quickly," said Colin Shewell, LFD platoon chief. "It was determined that the fire was suspicious in nature."

Fire officials searched the building and found no one inside, and there were no injuries.

The fire was out by 6:20 a.m. and crews began clearing the scene. Investigators were able to determine it was suspicious very quickly, and have also left the property.

"We will be working with the London Police Service moving forward with damages around $60,000," said Shewell.

London Fire Department is investigating a suspicious fire at 440 Hamilton Rd. in London, Ont. on Feb 10, 2024 (Brent Lale/CTV News London)