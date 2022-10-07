Suspicious fire being investigated in London
London police are investigating a suspicious fire in the city.
Around 2:40 a.m. Friday, crews were called to a multi-unit building on Queens Avenue near Colborne Street.
One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Police say the damage estimate is not known yet and the investigation is ongoing.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Health Canada authorizes Pfizer's bivalent vaccine that targets Omicron strains BA.4 and BA.5
Health Canada has authorized Pfizer's bivalent vaccine, adding another new COVID-19 shot to Canada’s arsenal that specifically targets the Omicron variant, which is currently the dominant strain worldwide.
Hockey Canada calls emergency meeting as sponsors pull support
Hockey Canada’s board of directors called an emergency meeting Thursday night under mounting pressure from top corporate sponsors, political leaders and provincial organizations stemming from the group's apparent unwillingness to address its handling of alleged sexual assaults.
Danielle Smith wins Alberta UCP leadership, named premier-designate
After a night of delays, the vote counts came hard and fast, resulting in Danielle Smith being named the UCP’s new leader and Alberta's next premier.
Putin's path: from pledges of stability to nuclear threats
As he turns 70 on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin finds himself in the eye of a storm of his own making: His army is suffering humiliating defeats in Ukraine. Hundreds of thousands of Russians are fleeing his mobilization order, and his top lieutenants are publicly insulting military leaders.
Hayley Wickenheiser calls Hockey Canada 'disgraceful,' says leadership needs change
Hayley Wickenheiser, four-time Olympic gold medallist and Toronto Maple Leafs assistant general manager, said Hockey Canada needs a leadership change.
'There'll be no turkey': Sombre Thanksgiving for Atlantic Canadians hit hard by Fiona
The Thanksgiving holiday weekend has been dampened for thousands in Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia who are still without power -- almost two weeks since Fiona hit on Sept. 24.
Poilievre condemned for use of YouTube tag targeting 'misogynistic' groups
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberals are accusing Pierre Poilievre of 'using his videos to appeal to far-right misogynistic online movements,' following a report that Poilievre's YouTube channel was using a hidden tag to promote his videos among anti-women audiences.
September jobless rate falls to 5.2 per cent as fewer Canadians look for work
Statistics Canada says the Canadian economy posted a modest gain of 21,000 jobs in September.
Military's chief orders halt to non-essential activities, focus on personnel crisis
Chief of the defence staff Gen. Wayne Eyre has ordered an immediate halt to all non-essential activities in favour of boosting military recruitment and retention, as the Canadian Armed Forces faces an unprecedented personnel crisis.
Kitchener
Cambridge family mourning after fatal plane crash in Saskatchewan
A 22-year-old pilot from Cambridge is being mourned after a fatal plane crash in Saskatchewan.
Two dead after collision in North Dumfries
Two people were killed Thursday in a fatal collision in North Dumfries Township, according to the Waterloo Regional Police Service.
Crash near Cambridge Loblaw Distribution Center shuts down road
A crash near a major Cambridge employer has sparked road closures.
Windsor
House fire on California Avenue causes $350,000 damage
Windsor fire officials say a house fire on the west side of the city caused $350,000 in damage.
Rain moving into Windsor-Essex for Friday
Cooler temperatures start Friday in Windsor-Essex with rain showers before the Thanksgiving long weekend.
Barrie
Legionnaire's disease outbreak in Orillia
Nineteen cases of Legionnaires’ disease have been discovered in people who reside in or have visited the City of Orillia in recent weeks.
Georgian Bay hospitals raise funds for mental health
GBGH's Foundation Impact Fund's inspiration for the September gala focused on mental health awareness and advocacy.
Hewitts Fun Farm open on Thanksgiving weekend
Hewitts Fun Farm is readying for its ninth annual Pumpkinfest, rain or shine.
Northern Ontario
Laurentian receives $4.725M legal bill from insolvency monitor
A court hearing next week will seek approval for a $4.725 million legal bill from the legal firms helping Laurentian University emerge from insolvency.
SMS Equipment building $30M facility in Timmins
Construction is starting on what SMS Equipment says will be a unique facility able to handle growing demand for heavy equipment servicing in Timmins.
Ottawa
Tight race between McKenney and Sutcliffe for Ottawa mayor, 35 per cent undecided: Nanos poll
A Nanos Research survey for CTV News Ottawa shows 29 per cent of respondents said they would vote for Catherine McKenney for mayor of Ottawa, compared to 24 per cent for Mark Sutcliffe.
Ottawa family facing deportation to Nigeria asks government to intervene
An Ottawa family is begging the Canadian government to intervene as they face deportation to Nigeria in less than a week.
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa residents can vote in advance polls for the municipal election today
The city of Ottawa says voting places will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. across the city for today's Advance Vote Day.
Toronto
Blue Jays playoff baseball returns to Toronto today. Here are 10 things you need to know
The Blue Jays are set to begin the MLB post-season against the Seattle Mariners in a best-of-three wild-card series at Rogers Centre this weekend.
Ontario licence plate sticker refund program leaves some car owners with eye-popping rebates
A single person received more than $38,000 from Ontario’s licence plate sticker refund program, while some $32 million ended up with people who appeared to own more than five cars, according to data obtained by CTV News Investigates.
Montreal
'Keep the car': Woman hopes thieves return mother's ashes from back seat of stolen vehicle
A woman is calling on Montrealers to keep their eyes peeled for her stolen vehicle. She says she does not care about the car; it’s her mother’s ashes, which were sitting in the back seat, that she wants back.
25-year-old stabbed in downtown Montreal
A 25-year-old was sent to hospital with stab wounds following an altercation with a group Thursday evening in downtown Montreal.
Teachers will soon be asked to teach toothbrushing 101 in Quebec, raising workload concerns
A tooth-brushing program that is soon to be phased in across Quebec in elementary schools is raising concern among teachers because they’ll be the ones called upon to supervise the students as they clean their teeth.
Atlantic
More than 13,000 customers in P.E.I., N.S. still without power two weeks after Fiona
More than 13,000 customers are still without power in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island two weeks after post-tropical storm Fiona made landfall in the region on Sept. 23.
Two dead, two seriously injured following crash on Highway 103 in Lakeside, N.S.
A crash on Highway 103 in Lakeside, N.S., Thursday afternoon has killed two people and left two others, including a child, seriously injured.
Winnipeg
Is Winnipeg safe? How residents feel, according to a CTV News poll
The sense of safety is slipping for many Winnipeggers, with a majority of residents saying they feel their neighbourhood safety has decreased in recent years.
Manitoba RMCP looking for info into shooting of float planes
The Manitoba RCMP is looking for information after two float planes were shot at and likely destroyed.
Driver in 'confused state' arrested, stolen van recovered outside Calgary
A Manitoba man faces vehicle theft charges following an RCMP investigation into reports a van was swerving and frequently drifted on to the shoulder of the Trans-Canada Highway east of Calgary.
Calgary
Who is Danielle Smith? UCP leader and Alberta's next premier
The United Conservative Party has placed Danielle Smith, the former leader of the now defunct Wildrose Party, at the helm as it looks to solidify support ahead of the next provincial election.
Edmonton
Edmonton mayor congratulates Smith, hopes city receives 'fair share' of support
Edmonton's mayor congratulated Danielle Smith, Alberta's premier-designate, for her United Conservative Party leadership contest win, and hoped for a collaborative partnership.
Edmonton weather: Thanksgiving weekend full of 20s
Sunshine and warm afternoons dominate the forecast right through this Thanksgiving long weekend. We're anticipating daytime highs in the low 20s for each of Sat/Sun/Mon and we'll also be up around 20 later today.
Vancouver
Staff shortages lead to BC Ferries cancellations amid busy Thanksgiving weekend
Staff shortages at BC Ferries have led to cancellations on one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.
Bank robbery suspect arrested after barricading himself in taxi for 2 hours: Vancouver police
A man suspected of robbing a bank in Vancouver's Chinatown was arrested Thursday evening after a lengthy standoff where the man barricaded himself in a taxi, local police say.