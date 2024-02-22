LONDON
London

    • Suspicious death investigation underway in Sarnia

    Police investigate a suspicious death at 219 Queen St. in Sarnia, Ont. on Feb. 22, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London) Police investigate a suspicious death at 219 Queen St. in Sarnia, Ont. on Feb. 22, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
    Police in Sarnia, Ont. are investigating a “suspicious” death after attending a residence on Wednesday and discovering a deceased male inside.

    According to the Sarnia Police Service, at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, police were called to a residence in the area of Queen Street and Devine Street in the City of Sarnia.

    Officers made entry to the home and located a deceased adult male inside. The identity of the victim is not yet being released pending confirmation of identity and post mortem examination.

    Police said the death investigation is being treated as suspicious and no arrests have been made.

    In addition, police are advising the public that for the time being, there will be a police presence at the residence and within the neighbourhood for “an extended period of time.”

    Police said additional information will be released as the investigation unfolds.

    Residents in the area are asked to check their home security systems for any pedestrian or vehicle traffic during the time period of 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sarnia Police Criminal Investigations Division at 519-344-8861 ext. 5300 or call Sarnia Lambton Crime Stoppers at 519-332-8477. 

