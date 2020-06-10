MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- London police are asking for public help to locate two men wanted in connection with a weekend shooting in a Marconi Boulevard parking lot.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, when a man and woman exited a vehicle after parking in the lot.

That's when, police say, the couple was approached by two males and after an argument, one of the two males pulled a firearm from a backpack and shot the man.

The gunshot wound was not life-threatening and the injured man was transported to hospital.

The two male suspects reportedly fled the area on foot, and a police search did not locate them.

Following an investigation, police have charged two London, Ont. men by way of warrant.

Tyler John Lancha, 26, is charged with:

aggravated assault

use of firearm during commission of an indictable offence

discharge firearm with intent to wound/endanger life

possess loaded/unloaded regulated firearm

four counts of possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order

Kokoete Anietie Udoh, 39, is charged with aggravated assault.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they are looking for both the men and the firearm used.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.