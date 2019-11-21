Featured
Suspects sought after ATM theft from St. Thomas gas station
An image taken from security video shows two suspects in an ATM theft in St. Thomas, Ont. on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. (Source: St. Thomas Police Service)
CTV London
Published Thursday, November 21, 2019 12:55PM EST
LONDON, Ont. -- St. Thomas police are looking for tips from the public after an ATM theft from a gas station early Thursday.
The theft happened around 5 a.m. at the Ultramar at Talbot Street and Fairview Avenue.
Surveillance video shows an SUV backing up to the station, then accelerating forward, pulling the ATM out.
Three suspects, including the driver, then load the ATV into the vehicle, which speeds away.