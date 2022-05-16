Suspects arrested after stolen pick-up strikes school bus Monday morning

Two suspects have been arrested by members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in relation to a stolen pick-up truck that struck a school bus in London, Ont. on Monday morning.

Police say that shortly before 8 a.m., two suspects — a man and a woman — entered a residence in the 1700-block of Jalna Boulevard and robbed the occupants of the home of the keys to their vehicle.

The suspects fled the area travelling southbound in the stolen vehicle and London police were contacted shortly after.

During the course of the investigation, police determined that the two suspects involved in the break and enter and robbery were the same suspects involved in a car crash where a stolen pick-up truck rear-ended a school bus in the area of Jalna Boulevard and Josselyn Drive.

Following the collision, the two suspects fled the scene on foot.

There were no children inside the school bus at the time of the incident.

The London Police Service said that the two suspects were arrested outside of the city Monday afternoon by members of the OPP.

The investigation is ongoing.