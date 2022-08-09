Suspect sought after Elgin County home invasion Monday
OPP in Elgin County are searching for a suspect following a home invasion robbery Monday evening.
Shortly before 7 p.m., police were called to a home on Talbot Line in Southwold Township.
Police say the suspect stole numerous items after confronting the homeowner. The person fled in a vehicle in an unknown direction. No one was hurt.
The suspect is described as a white male with short hair and was wearing a face mask and a baseball hat.
Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Sask. RCMP issue Amber Alert for 7-year-old girl and 8-year-old boy
An Amber Alert was issued Monday evening by Shaunavon RCMP in Saskatchewan for seven-year-old Luna Potts and eight-year-old Hunter Potts.
Anne Heche remains in critical condition as police continue to investigate her car crash
Anne Heche has remained in critical condition since crashing her vehicle into a Los Angeles residence on Friday, according to a new representative for the actress.
The extraordinary political storm unleashed by the FBI search of Trump's Florida resort
The FBI search of Donald Trump's Florida resort is an extraordinary, historic development given that it targeted a former President of the United States and set off a political uproar he could use to stoke his likely 2024 White House bid.
Russian disinformation spreading in new ways despite bans, report says
After Russia invaded Ukraine last February, the European Union moved to block RT and Sputnik, two of the Kremlin's top channels for spreading propaganda and misinformation about the war. Nearly six months later, the number of sites pushing that same content has exploded, according to a report by NewsGuard.
Actor, singer Olivia Newton-John dies at age 73
Singer and actor Olivia Newton-John, who was best known for playing Sandy in the film 'Grease,' has died at the age of 73, according to her husband.
RCMP has been using spyware tools for years and in more cases than previously reported, MPs told
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and senior RCMP officers are defending the national police force's years-long and previously undisclosed use of spyware—capable of remotely accessing cell phone and computer microphones, cameras and other data—as part of dozens of major investigations.
4 Muslim men were killed in Albuquerque. Here's what we know about them
After ambush-style shootings of three Muslim men and the recent killing of a fourth in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the Muslim community in the city is on edge and fearful.
Ukrainian resistance grows in Russian-occupied areas
In a growing challenge to Russia's grip on occupied areas of southeastern Ukraine, guerrilla forces loyal to Kyiv are killing pro-Moscow officials, blowing up bridges and trains, and helping the Ukrainian military by identifying key targets.
Trump says FBI conducted search at his Mar-a-Lago estate
The FBI searched Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence, people familiar with the matter said Monday, a move that represents a dramatic and unprecedented escalation of law enforcement scrutiny of the U.S. former president.
Kitchener
-
Golfer wins new vehicle after hitting hole in one
A local golfer pulled off the shot of a lifetime when he hit the perfect shot to win a new truck.
-
Waterloo region organization aiding Hockey Canada with sexual assault training workshop
Hockey Canada has turned to the Sexual Assault Support Centre of Waterloo Region (SASCWR) for help in training its athletes and staff to end sexual violence.
-
Some new student housing in Waterloo might not be ready in time for start of school year
Student housing is hard to come by in Waterloo and new spots are constantly being built to address the need, but it appears some new housing might not be ready in time for the start of the school year.
Windsor
-
OPP locate missing Lakeshore, Ont. woman
OPP have located a missing Lakeshore woman who was last seen late Monday morning.
-
Heat warning lifted, mostly sunshine for rest of week
The region is no longer under a heat warning but there's still lots of sunshine and warmth in the forecast.
-
Ontario’s budget to be re-tabled: This is what Doug Ford promised
The Progressive Conservatives are set to re-table their 2022 budget today, nearly three months after it was presented to Ontarians.
Barrie
-
Tornado warning ended for parts of Muskoka, Kawartha Lakes
Environment Canada has ended its tornado warning for the area between Bracebridge, Gravenhurst and parts of Kawartha Lakes.
-
Woman suffers life-altering injuries in crash with tractor-trailer in Clearview Township
Police in Clearview Township say a woman has suffered life-altering injuries following a collision between a tractor-trailer and passenger vehicle.
-
Ticket holders wait for answers as company behind Ever After Music Festival in active bankruptcy
Some ticket holders say they have already cut their losses after the Ever After Music Festival was cancelled less than a week before it was slated to start.
Northern Ontario
-
Shortage of student housing in Timmins prompts Northern College to ask for help
As colleges and universities prepare to welcome students in September, the pressure is on when it comes to the housing supply.
-
New film studio coming to the Sault
A Toronto area developer and film producer has some big plans for a historic building in downtown Sault Ste. Marie.
-
Laurentian University staff union to take LU administrators to court
One of Laurentian University's biggest unions is considering taking some members of the university's administration to court.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Many public servants in Ottawa opposed to return to office plans
For more than two years, federal public servants have been doing their jobs from home. Now, amid pressure to return to the office, they’re asking why that needs to change.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Capital Pride 'well on track' for August festival, but still seeking volunteers
After two summers of pandemic restrictions, Capital Pride is preparing for a major return to Ottawa streets in few weeks, and volunteers are still needed. However, executive director Toby Whitfield says organizers are prepared for the 2022 festival.
-
Lack of compensation for cancelled flights adding to travellers' frustration
The travel chaos at airports is more than just flight delays and cancellations. Now passengers are getting rejected by Air Canada for compensation.
Toronto
-
Crews find two men dead beneath debris at Ajax trench collapse
Rescue crews recovered the bodies of two men killed when the trench they were digging suddenly caved in on Monday, police said.
-
Ontario’s budget to be re-tabled: This is what Doug Ford promised
The Progressive Conservatives are set to re-table their 2022 budget today, nearly three months after it was presented to Ontarians.
-
Ontario hospitals plan to uphold COVID-19 vaccine policies amid 'crisis' staffing shortages
Ontario hospitals are upholding their mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policies for employees as staff shortages mount to a 'crisis' with more emergency departments temporarily closing over the weekend.
Montreal
-
Police open homicide investigation after man's body found in Montreal recycling bin
Montreal police say the discovery of a man's body in a recycling bin in the city's east end Monday morning is now considered a homicide.
-
Montreal mayor requests independent investigation into cancellation of Pride parade
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante has requested an independent investigation into the abrupt cancellation of the Montreal Pride parade Sunday after meeting with festival organizers Monday evening.
-
Coroner orders public inquiry into Montreal shooting deaths
Quebec's chief coroner has ordered a public inquiry into the shooting deaths of three people, as well as that of the alleged gunman, following a killing spree last week in the Montreal area.
Atlantic
-
N.B. family doctor waitlist now at 74,000
"Our health-care system is a system, meaning the problems in different areas impact others," said Dr. Katharine Smart in an interview last week.
-
Community cut off by Newfoundland forest fires running out of food, says deputy mayor
The deputy mayor of a southern Newfoundland town says his community is running out of food as it remains cut off from the rest of the island due to the worst forest fires the province has seen in more than 60 years.
-
Homeless rates spiking in eastern Nova Scotia: study
The number of people who are homeless in eastern Nova Scotia is rising at an alarming rate, according to a recent study.
Winnipeg
-
Hockey Manitoba wants improvements at Hockey Canada but is confident in current leadership, executive director says
Provincial and territorial hockey federations, including Hockey Manitoba, are calling on Hockey Canada to do more to address its handling of sexual assault allegations in London, Ont. in 2018.
-
Mother convicted of killing Phoenix Sinclair granted escorted outings from prison
A Manitoba woman who abused and killed her daughter in one of the province's most notorious crimes has been granted escorted temporary absences from prison.
-
E. coli counts at West Grand Beach prompt advisory signs
The provincial government has posted advisory signs at West Grand Beach due to E. coli counts briefly going above safe levels last week.
Calgary
-
Calgary man charged with murdering roommate after dispute: police
Calgary police have laid charges in a brutal assault last month that resulted in a man's death, saying the victim and the accused were roommates.
-
Health officials order Banff landlord to clean up rental home with dozens of tenants
Health officials have ordered a Banff landlord to clean up dangerous living conditions found at her rental home, where beds for 42 people were found.
-
Alberta defence lawyers take job action to protest legal aid underfunding
Defence lawyers in Alberta will not be taking on certain legal aid cases over the next two weeks to push the government to correct what they call “perpetual underfunding” of the system.
Edmonton
-
1 dead, 1 in critical condition after police shooting northeast of Edmonton
One person is dead and a second is in critical condition after a police shooting northeast of Edmonton on Monday.
-
Canada slips past Sweden 4-3 in pre-world junior test
Canada scored three unanswered goals in the first period, including one on the power play, and went on to defeat Sweden 4-3 on Monday in the final exhibition tune-up before Tuesday's start of the rescheduled 2022 World Junior Hockey Championship at Rogers Place.
-
'Very concerning': Camrose casino wants to move to southeast Edmonton
Residents in southeast Edmonton are concerned after finding out that a casino could soon be relocating to their neighbourhood.
Vancouver
-
B.C. doctor asks for $125 monthly retainer fee, re-igniting health-care debate
A family physician in Victoria is asking patients for a monthly fee of $125 to access enhanced services such as longer appointments and home visits – re-igniting debate about British Columbians' access to health-care.
-
Canadian Blood Services' donor base at 10-year low, prompting urgent call for donations
Canadian Blood Services is facing a dire situation, with its donor base and blood supply reaching the lowest level they’ve been in nearly a decade.
-
'I will not be intimidated': B.C. MLA facing recall petition from anti-mandate crowd
An NDP MLA from B.C.'s Southern Interior is facing a recall petition spearheaded by constituents who are frustrated by the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.