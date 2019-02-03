Featured
Suspect sought after armed robbery at convenience store
The Daisy Mart variety store on Commissioners Road West was robbed on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. (Tyler Choma / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Sunday, February 3, 2019 12:38PM EST
London police continue to search for a suspect wanted after an armed robbery at a variety store Saturday night.
One person has been injured but it’s believed the injury is non-life threatening.
Police were called to the Daisy Mart store on Commissioners Road West around 9 p.m.
Police have not said what type of weapon was used.
They are seeking a suspect who fled in a northwest direction.
He is described as a white man, about 6-foot-1. He was wearing grey pants, a red sweater and a black coat.