

CTV London





London police continue to search for a suspect wanted after an armed robbery at a variety store Saturday night.

One person has been injured but it’s believed the injury is non-life threatening.

Police were called to the Daisy Mart store on Commissioners Road West around 9 p.m.

Police have not said what type of weapon was used.

They are seeking a suspect who fled in a northwest direction.

He is described as a white man, about 6-foot-1. He was wearing grey pants, a red sweater and a black coat.