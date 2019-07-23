

CTV London





London police are now looking for three suspects in connection with the flooding that caused millions in damage at a Commissioners Road East apartment building earlier this month.

Residents of 940 Commissioners Road East were forced from their apartments on July 10 when water began gushing from a stand pipe - one of the main feeder pipes for the sprinkler system.

The damage to the building and contents is now estimated between $3 million and $5 million.

The units on the first three floors were most heavily damaged.

At the time, police were calling the damage to the pipe suspicious.

They have now released photos of three suspects who may have been involved in causing the extensive damage.

The first suspect is described as male, Caucasian, in his 30s, approximately 5’10” tall, with a slim build. He may also have stained and crooked teeth. At the time of the incident, he had thin, dark facial hair.

The second suspect is described as male, Caucasian, with a tan complexion, in his mid-20s to early 30s, approximately 5’6” to 5’8” tall, with a slim build.

Suspect three is described as male, Caucasian, in his early to mid-40s, with a thin build and “salt and pepper” facial hair. He has a faded tattoo on his left forearm and possibly a faded tattoo on the webbing of his left hand, between his thumb and index finger.