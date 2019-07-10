

Gerry Dewan, CTV London





Emergency crews are on scene at a high rise in south London for a flood due to a burst pipe.

Fire officials say the third floor to the basement of 940 Commissioners Road East flooded after a stand pipe burst.

A stand pipe is one of the main feeder pipes for the sprinkler system.

Power has since been cut to the building as well as a precaution.

Police are invesitgating rumours that the pipe may have been damaged intentionally but at this time there is no confirmation that this is the case.

London police say two LTC buses are being brought in for those who are being evacuated to cooling centres.

Residents are being asked to find another place to stay for at least a few hours while the building is assessed by fire crews and the Electrical Safety Authority.

Fire crews are on scene at the 14-storey building to assist in the evacuations.

One man suffering a cardiac event on the eigth floor was carried down by fire crews, otherwise there have been no injuries as a result of the floods.

Building managers say everyone evacuated in a timely and orderly manner, with residents helping each other down the stairs.