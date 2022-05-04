Suspect from GTA arrested in death of London, Ont. woman

An 18-year-old from the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) has been arrested and charged with first degree murder in the death of Lynda Marques, according to police.

Acting Detective Inspector Alex Krygsman will be providing an update in the ongoing investigation Wednesday morning.

Marques was fatally shot around 7:50 p.m., on Sept. 14, 2021 as she returned to her home in north London.

According to police, the suspects fled in a black Volkswagen Jetta which was recovered on Meadowlily Road South on Sept. 15.