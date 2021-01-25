Advertisement
Suspect charged after trying to disarm officer during arrest: London police
(Source: London Police Service)
LONDON, ONT. -- A London man is facing several charges after allegedly trying to disarm a police officer over the weekend.
Police say on Saturday morning, the suspect was yelling outside of a York Street establishment when the staff asked him to leave.
He refused and entered the building. When he was leaving police say he repeatedly kicked a window.
Officers arrived and the suspect threw a cigarette at one of them.
A tussle ensued during his arrest and that's when he allegedly attempted to grab the officer’s gun.
A 29-year-old London man is charged with attempt to disarm a peace officer, resist arrest, assault with intent to resist arrest and fail to leave premises when directed.
He will appear in court Tuesday.