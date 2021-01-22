MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has cleared London police in connection with serious injuries suffered by a man who fell from a balcony last September.

The SIU says "there are no reasonable grounds to believe that any officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the man's injuries."

Two officers responded to the 700 block of King Street the morning of Sept. 24, 2020 after a 911 call from a 21-year-old man who wanted another man removed from his apartment.

On arrival, the complainant, who was crying, reportedly told police they had reconciled and he did not want the man arrested.

There was an arrest warrant out for the man in question, so he was arrested peacefully, and the officers asked the complainant if he was alright before leaving.

According to the SIU, as the man was being escorted from the building, the officers learned the original caller had jumped from the apartment's fourth-floor balcony, landing about 12 metres below on a section of roof below.

An officer went to help the man, and he was taken to hospital suffering from pelvic fractures.