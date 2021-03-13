LONDON, ONT. -- A 34-year-old Hanover man is facing several charges and another suspect remains on the loose after allegedly fleeing from police and striking some cruisers early Saturday morning.

OPP tried to stop an unplated and decommissioned ambulance on Kerry's Line near Kintail around 12 a.m.

The driver failed to stop and police say intentionally drove into the side of the cruiser.

A tire spike was used on the vehicle on Highway 21 but it kept going on its rims.

Police say at one point, the passenger threw metal objects at police vehicles.

The driver slammed into three police vehicles before stopping near the intersection of Highway 9 and Highway 21.

Two occupants fled on foot. One man was tracked down by a police dog team hiding underneath a boat in a backyard on Sutton Street.

The second suspect was not located.

The accused has been charged with:

Dangerous Operation

Assault a Peace Officer With a Weapon - 3 counts

Flight from Peace Officer

Fail to Stop After Accident

Drive While Under Suspension

He will appear in court Saturday.

OPP are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them.