OPP release identity of deceased involved in snowmobile crash near Vanastra Ont.
Published Sunday, March 7, 2021 11:47AM EST
OPP snowmobile. (File image)
LONDON ONT -- Huron County OPP release identiy of deceased involved in a fatal snowmobile crash southeast of Vanastra Ont.
Police were called around 8:35 a.m. Friday about a family member that hadn't returned home from a snowmobile ride.
A search ensued and the victim was found around 11 a.m. in a bush on private property. The operator was pronounced dead at the scene.
The deceased has been identified as 33-year-old Jess Aicken from Huron East.
Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP