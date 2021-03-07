LONDON ONT -- Huron County OPP release identiy of deceased involved in a fatal snowmobile crash southeast of Vanastra Ont.

Police were called around 8:35 a.m. Friday about a family member that hadn't returned home from a snowmobile ride.

A search ensued and the victim was found around 11 a.m. in a bush on private property. The operator was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deceased has been identified as 33-year-old Jess Aicken from Huron East.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP