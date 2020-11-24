LONDON, ONT. -- A suspect is in custody after five places of worship were spray-painted Sunday morning in Owen Sound.

A 26-year-old man was arrested Tuesday afternoon by police on 8th Street after reviewing surveillance video and speaking to a witness.

Police say St. George’s Anglican Church, Church of Nazarene, Georgian Shores United Church, First Baptist Church, and Beth Ezekiel Synagogue were all defaced.

The suspect is charged with five counts of mischief to religious property as well as single count of mischief under $5,000 in relation to another act of graffiti on the east side of the city.