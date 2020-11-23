LONDON, ONT -- Five places of worship, including a synagogue and four churches, were hit by vandals Sunday morning in Owen Sound.

Owen Sound police were first contacted about vandalism at St. George’s Anglican Church Sunday morning but would quickly learn it was not the only church vandalized.

Police responded to four more calls Sunday morning including Church of Nazarene, Georgian Shores United Church, and First Baptist Church, and Beth Ezekiel Synagogue.

Police say evidence was collected at each scene and their investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Owen Sound police at 519-376-1234.

Alternatively, citizens can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip through Crime Stoppers at www.cstip.ca.