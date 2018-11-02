

CTV London





A London man is facing a charge of robbery after police say he was caught red-handed with some dough and doughnuts.

Police were called to a Wellington Road South coffee shop around 3:30 Friday morning for a robbery call.

Once on scene, officers found a man leaving the building with a some cash and a large tray of doughnuts and pastries.

A 57-year-old London man was arrested and will appear in court Friday.