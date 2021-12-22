Suspect allegedly assaults two officers during arrest

OPP were called to a disturbance on John Street in Ingersoll on Tuesday evening.

While attempting to resolve the disagreement between two people at the location, one of the individuals assaulted one of the officers.

While in custody, the suspect allegedly assaulted the second officer.

A 21-year-old from Ingersoll has since been charged with assault and uttering threats causing death or bodily harm.

Minor injuries were reported.