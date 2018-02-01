

Sarnia police say they've arrested a big player in trafficking crystal meth and cocaine.

Police were conducted surveillance on the suspect and formed reasonable grounds to conduct a traffic stop and arrest the 40-year-old male Wednesday in the area of Indian Road and Wellington Street.

They say quantities of crystal methamphetamine and cocaine were found as well as more than $10,000 in Canadian currency.

They say the suspect has sold large amounts of cocaine and crystal meth in the city.

He is facing two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.