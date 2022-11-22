Surgeries at London's Children's Hospital being cancelled

London Health Sciences Centre's Children's Hospital in London, Ont. is seen on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. (Brent Lale/CTV News London) London Health Sciences Centre's Children's Hospital in London, Ont. is seen on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver